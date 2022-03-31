News: Move For Hunger and Altair Global Renew Partnership to Reduce Food Waste and Fight Hunger Nationwide | CitizenWire

RED BANK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, and Altair Global, the first global mobility company focused solely on experience management, renew their partnership to continue their fight against hunger throughout America.



Altair Global has been actively participating with Move For Hunger since 2012 and officially joined Move For Hunger as a partner in 2016. Since joining the Move For Hunger network, together with their suppliers, they have collected and delivered nearly 4 million pounds of food across the U.S. and Canada. Altair Global is very active within the Move For Hunger network, hosting food drives and fundraisers year-round that make a large impact. With more than 42 million Americans and one in six children being food insecure in the United States, their efforts in the fight against hunger are greatly appreciated.



"Since partnering with Move For Hunger in 2016, Altair's commitment to sustainability across the world has grown and flourished," said Chad Sterling, CEO of Altair Global. "Now more than ever, we are committed to the goals and mission of the Move For Hunger organization. In 2021, Altair helped rescue one million pounds of food, and we look forward to another productive year of partnership!"



Founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, Move For Hunger has provided more than 26 million pounds of food, equalling over 22 million meals, to food pantries and banks across the United States. Move For Hunger's network of more than 1,000 moving companies, over 2,500 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world's leading relocation management companies, volunteers to collect unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to local food banks.



"Every year we are blown away by the impact Altair is able to make on food insecure communities," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "We especially love their annual Grinch-themed Holiday Food Drive! We couldn't be more proud to have Altair as a partner."



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 22 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://www.moveforhunger.org/



About Altair Global:



Since 1989, Altair Global has been delivering exceptional mobility experiences to customers and clients worldwide. Supported by sophisticated, dynamic technology, our focus on experience management drives continuous improvement and innovation in our full-service global assignment and relocation services. Trust Altair to guide your mobility journey. Please visit https://www.altairglobal.com/.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

