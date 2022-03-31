News: iMobie Updates its DroidKit 2.0 Making It a More Comprehensive Solution for All Android Issues | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iMobie Inc., a cutting-edge software company, updates its complete Android toolkit - DroidKit to version 2.0. It currently integrates 8 efficient tools, including Screen Unlocker, FRP Bypass, Data Recovery, etc., and the newly-added Data Manager. Almost all Android issues now can be solved with more ease by DroidKit 2.0.



DroidKit also greatly boosts the performance of popular features: Android 11 and 12 devices now are available for FRP bypass, optimizing the procedures to help users unlock screen, and fix device systems with higher success rate.



"We aim to solve as many issues as possible for Android users in all aspects. Version 1.0 has received a lot of praise and feedback. Many users hope to manage Android data after solving other issues," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "After several months of development, tests, and optimization by our professional R&D team, we've successfully integrated Data Manager into it, and also improved the whole DroidKit performance. Up to this point, users can satisfactorily solve any Android issues with no effort at all."



Experience the latest DroidKit now: https://www.imobie.com/droidkit/



UPDATED FEATURES OF DROIDKIT 2.0:



1. Add Data Manager to Fully Control All Android Data



Data Manager helps users preview and manage up to 13 types of Android data in 1 handy place, like photos, messages, music, etc. All the data can be 1 click to export to computer with the preferred format. Users can also add photos, music and more to the phone seamlessly, rename files, or delete unwanted data with ease. No tech skill required.



2. Bypass FRP Lock on Android 11 & 12 As Well



Apart from devices running Android 6 to 10, DroidKit is also ready to bypass the lock for Android 11 & 12 devices. Meanwhile, DroidKit team optimized this feature with refined techniques, which improves the success rate of FRP bypassing.



3. Unlock Android Screen In A More Intuitive Way



Aiming to boost the screen unlock rate, DroidKit has polished the operation procedures, which allows users to remove the screen lock easily and intuitively. In addition, a number of popular models have been added again to help more users unlock the screens and re-enjoy their phones.



4. Fix All System Issues with A Higher Level



DroidKit 2.0 has significantly improved system fixing capability. The repaired Android system can match each phone model more perfectly than before. After fixing, users can enjoy all features again with no effort.



5. Add Support for Italian



As requested by Italian users, Italian language has been added to DroidKit. More languages will be added later to satisfy a wider range of users from all over the world.



Price and Availability:



DroidKit is available for Windows and Mac, with the price from $15.99 at:



https://www.imobie.com/droidkit/buy.htm



https://www.imobie.com/droidkit/buy-mac.htm



About iMobie:



iMobie Inc. is dedicated to making digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com



Learn More: https://www.imobie.com/

