News: Auto Warranty Administrator Helps Protect Auto Consumers from Frauds and Scams | CitizenWire

TUSTIN, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- National Auto Coverage (NAC) is a seasoned Auto Warranty Provider that has recently opened its doors to the public after becoming an Administrator. As the Administrator of your policy we create, and handle all aspects of your policy including claims! This allows us to maintain control over our policies to ensure that all our customers receive the best possible service. NAC makes the process simpler and more efficient for all our customers. We are dedicated to providing quality auto warranties at a fair price, and you'll have access to us - direct!



National Auto Coverage has one goal in mind and that is to provide Superior Protection with Outstanding Customer Service. At NAC we work directly with the customer to provide the highest level of service and satisfaction. From the beginning to the end you will have a knowledgeable specialist who will be with you every step of the way. NAC also offers a wide variety of plans to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you want basic protection or more comprehensive coverage, we have a plan that's right for you.



"Our main mission is to bring back ethics to the industry," Doug McPherson, general manager at NAC, says. "We're working to ensure that these auto warranties and policies are honest and regulated."



The NAC founders know that many people have a bad taste in their mouths when it comes to auto warranties. They don't trust the people who are selling them, and we at NAC want to help change that. We believe that these policies are important and that the industry just needs a hard reboot. For most people, their cars are the second-largest purchase they'll make in their lifetime. For some, it's the biggest. Just like people protect their homes with homeowners' insurance, they should also protect their cars. So, while these warranties and policies are needed, People may not see them due to the misleading information they receive. Nac rather makes people feel secure and protected, not sold to.



In addition to restoring faith in the industry, NAC also hopes to reduce the number of cars ending up in landfills. If people can afford to repair their cars rather than be forced to junk them, that's a win-win situation. People get to keep their cars and the landfill frees up some space. An affordable and fair warranty will achieve that two-fold goal.



For more information: https://www.natautocoverage.com/.



DISCLAIMER:



NAC is in the business of selling auto warranty policies, however, purchase is not necessary in order to facilitate a cancellation and/or possible refund of a customer's existing auto warranty policy.



Learn More: https://www.natautocoverage.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.