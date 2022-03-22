News: Spokane Association of REALTORS® rolls out Down Payment Resource to help subscribers connect homebuyers with down payment assistance | CitizenWire

DPR analysis finds that 70% of SAR MLS listings may be eligible for homebuyer assistance

SPOKANE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- The Spokane Association of REALTORS® (SAR) today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR) to provide its 2,500 MLS subscribers with access to DPR's toolset that helps real estate agents connect clients with programs that can help save on down payments and closing costs.



SAR is a Spokane County, Washington-based organization that operates a multiple listing service (MLS) on behalf of its Realtor subscribers. Through its partnership with DPR, SAR will flag eligible listings with a DPR icon, making it easy for MLS subscribers to find and share available homebuyer assistance programs with their clients. According to DPR analysis, up to 70% of SAR listings may be eligible for one or more forms of homebuyer assistance, including down payment assistance programs, grants, affordable first mortgages and more.



SAR MLS subscribers will also receive access to other DPR tools, including Down Payment Connect, a personalized lead generation landing page where borrowers can search for homeownership assistance programs in their market, and marketing resources that help generate borrower excitement in the homebuying process.



"The median sale price of a home in Spokane soared 22.5% over the last year, which is pushing many otherwise qualified, entry-level homebuyers out of the market simply because they cannot save for down payment and closing costs at the same pace as appreciation," said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. "DPR helps SAR MLS subscribers strengthen the health of their community by providing families the lift they need to get into a home of their own."



"Spokane has become a hot market, so more buyers are looking for valuable information that will help them save on their home loan and down payment," said 2022 SAR President Eric Etzel. "We are proud to provide DPR tools to our MLS subscribers so they can help families access the down payment help they need to start building wealth as homeowners."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,000 programs in 11 categories. Its award winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as "Most Innovative New Technology" and the HousingWire Tech100™. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR's subscription based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs. For more information, please visit https://downpaymentresource.com/ and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.



About Spokane Association of REALTORS® (SAR):



The Spokane Association of REALTORS® was founded in 1911 as the voice for real estate in Spokane County, Washington. Today, the association has more than 2,500 broker and affiliate members. It wholly owns and operates a multiple listing service on behalf of its members.



