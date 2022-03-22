News: Sales Boomerang joins forces with Bonzo to enable automated mortgage marketing with personality | CitizenWire

Lenders using Bonzo's engagement platform can activate targeted marketing based on Sales Boomerang borrower intelligence data

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced its integration with Bonzo, an omnichannel sales engagement platform designed to scale the voice of mortgage advisors so they can attract, convert and retain clients on autopilot. By enabling the automatic transferral of consumer data from Sales Boomerang, Bonzo users can engage high-intent leads instantly via automated outreach that creates a seamless lending experience.



Sales Boomerang monitors lenders' databases to identify exactly when a past or prospective customer is ready for a loan. Sales Boomerang's 11 unique loan opportunity alerts can be triggered by market factors or consumer behaviors, such as applying with another lender or reaching a target credit score.



Bonzo's automated customer engagement system is built around the idea that people want to do business with other people, not a faceless algorithm. Through personalized text, email, video, voicemail and power dialer marketing, Bonzo helps lenders create and manage meaningful connections with anyone in their business environment.



Built with simplicity in mind, the Bonzo platform is a foolproof alternative to clunky technologies that can be disruptive to busy mortgage advisors. It only takes two weeks for most lenders to integrate Sales Boomerang loan opportunity alerts with Bonzo's marketing automation campaigns and add their own voice for personalized customer outreach. Once activated, Bonzo lets mortgage advisors know the instant someone in their database 'raises their hand' by triggering an alert through Sales Boomerang.



"By harnessing relevant data to create a how, why and when for borrower outreach, Sales Boomerang can help Bonzo users further personalize their communications to each individual customer," says Bonzo co-founder Jason Perkins. "Instead of wasting manpower on incessant marketing with no relevance to the individual borrower, lenders can activate this integration to add context to their outreach and create more meaningful client interactions."



Bonzo's omnichannel outreach is customized to the voice of each mortgage advisor, and is automatically sent within moments of a consumer 'raising their hand' and triggering a Sales Boomerang loan opportunity alert. A mortgage advisor is then notified through the Bonzo platform that a conversation was initiated with an individual in their database. When that lead responds, the advisor has easy access to their information, including Sales Boomerang alert history, and is prepared to take action right away. Bonzo's marketing campaigns and content can even be customized to user specifications, so mortgage advisors only reach out using a prospect's preferred method of communication.



"Our partnership with Bonzo will create bountiful opportunities for mortgage advisors by enabling automated outreach when someone in their database triggers an alert from Sales Boomerang," said Sales Boomerang Vice President of Product Mike Spotten. "With this added insight into a borrower's financial situation and contact history, mortgage advisors can focus on building lasting relationships with their prospects."



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



About Bonzo:



Bonzo is an automated sales engagement platform that seeks to make selling fun again by eliminating outreach and follow up for the modern salesperson. Bonzo combines the personality with automation in voicemail, text, email, and video messaging to create meaningful conversations at scale. The platform's renowned "5-minute" rule allows its users to accomplish anything within the platform in under 5-minutes and get back to having more conversations with those that impact their business most. Bonzo's core belief is that salespeople should spend more time creating conversations, and less time on the organization of data.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.