News: ProfitMax Chemical asks supermarkets, laundries, restaurants and hotels if the cleaning and sanitizing product companies they use are as clean as the products they are selling? | CitizenWire

ABILENE, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- ProfitMax Chemical is asking owners, managers and department heads to consider taking a little closer look into the cleaning products, the companies manufacturing those cleaning products, and the companies supplying those products to ensure all are objectively as clean as they claim to be.



From questionable company practices to the way a company treats its employees to how it reports the effectiveness and results of its products, there is a lot to consider if any or all of these elements are important to you and your business.



It may be good to pause and simply ask yourself if the cleaning products are actually doing what they claim and if the proof is definable beyond any marketing hype?



As technology advances and our understanding of the natural world progresses, some chemicals and detergents that were once valued for their efficiency turn out to be less effective than their original inventors and marketing programs claimed them to be. Over time, the laws of unintended consequences may prove a less than advertised result or may more commonly leave an unpleasant side effect.



Another pertinent question to ask and yet one that may surprise you is if your sanitation manufacturer and supply provider are actually clean?



When companies continue to use sanitation products that have proven fallible, it's you the customer that may suffer.



Many of these companies spend money and marketing resources to hide bad reviews, bad press, questionable business practices and internal issues at hand. Many can bury or push such information down in searches, but it does not always disappear if you dig deep enough.



It can be a good idea to search a particular company through an internet search engine by adding the name of the company, name of the product and then adding terms in that search such as:



* Violations

* Lawsuits

* Problems

* Scams

* Complaints

* Reviews

* Patents



From there, you may find out a little more of what is either being hidden or if the company and products you are using are as clean as you were hoping them to be.



Learn more at https://profitmaxchemical.com/



About ProfitMax Chemical:



ProfitMax Chemical is a training and sales company distributing environmentally sensitive cleaning products and the education on how to use them. ProfitMax Chemical aims to serve as an endurance resource by educating businesses on the products, the processes and details that are often overlooked when it comes to cleaning.

