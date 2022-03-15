News: Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins: the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers | CitizenWire

​DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- March Self-Service News: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new multipart series of whitepapers covering Digital KYC. Digital KYC is the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers. PopID is 100,000 users in California. Wendy's First Kitchen in Japan is the first international. The complete 5-part series will see a whitepaper per month.



Coming Events:



National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming. We will be showing the unreleased LG fast food self-order kiosk in its first public appearance.



June 8 is InfoComm 2022 and we are a media partner for the show. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.



Free Research -- Updated Market report. Included are restaurants worldwide & kiosks. McDonalds & YUM Foods being the two big components. Using corporate sites plus NRN datafiles we have a lower margin of error. We're updating the spreadsheet with drive-thru & digital menu displays for more context.



Market Report information: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-market-research-2022-trends-in-self-service-facts-factoids-v2/



Kiosks



* Face Verification - PopID Seeking $50 million Pay By Face



* Lockdown Browser News - Android + Windows & Kiosk Mode



* IDmission - Empowering Identity Solutions



* Know Your Customer Brief aka Digital KYC



* Kiosk Location and Kiosk Placement - Best Practice



* Touchless Checkout Kiosks - 235% increase in deployments for Grab and Go



* Stripe For Kiosks - Samsung Kiosk Demo No Code by Intuiface



* National Restaurant Association Kiosk Trade Show



* Telehealth Kiosk - Mental Health for Students and Let's Talk Interactive



* Antibacterial Touchscreen News - Utah Study on COVID Transmission via Surfaces



* Wayfinding Kiosk - 22Miles Video Catalog - Healthcare, Hoteling, Convention Centers and More



Digital Signage



* Digital Signage STRATACACHE Partners with NCR



* Digital Signage Software Solutions - Video Catalog - Healthcare, Hoteling, Convention Centers and More



* ChromeOS Flex for Digital Signage



Retail Automation



* Just Walk Out Checkout - Whole Foods



* Food Robot Roundup - Delivery Robots & Robotic Food Assembly



* UK Shop and Go Automated Store - Just Walk Out - Tesco, Sainsburys Aldi UK Review - nice photo gallery of each store and its "just walk out" configuration.



