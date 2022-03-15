News: Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins: the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- March Self-Service News: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new multipart series of whitepapers covering Digital KYC. Digital KYC is the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers. PopID is 100,000 users in California. Wendy's First Kitchen in Japan is the first international. The complete 5-part series will see a whitepaper per month.
Coming Events:
National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming. We will be showing the unreleased LG fast food self-order kiosk in its first public appearance.
June 8 is InfoComm 2022 and we are a media partner for the show. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.
Free Research -- Updated Market report. Included are restaurants worldwide & kiosks. McDonalds & YUM Foods being the two big components. Using corporate sites plus NRN datafiles we have a lower margin of error. We're updating the spreadsheet with drive-thru & digital menu displays for more context.
Market Report information: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-market-research-2022-trends-in-self-service-facts-factoids-v2/
Kiosks
Digital Signage
Retail Automation
