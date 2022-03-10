News: Real Estate Technology Firm Swift Homes Partners with WYGM on Marketing Campaign | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, Swift Homes announced a partnership with WYGM FM 96.9 on a marketing campaign in Central Florida and Orlando to help build awareness of Swift Homes' benefits and seller-friendly offerings that are available to consumers who are looking for real estate advice and services.



"Our partnership with WYGM is important because of the scope and scale they provide," a Swift Homes senior executive said. "As the leader in sports programming throughout the Orlando area, their relationship with their audience allows Swift Homes to effectively communicate to prospective home sellers - educating audiences across the country about simplifying their home selling process."



Swift Homes is a technology company specializing in fast and easy home sales without the seller needing to list their property with a realtor. Their innovative platform provides home sellers with a fast cash offer and closing as quickly as thirty days. Additionally, with Swift Homes, sellers pay no traditional broker fees and make no repairs. Swift Homes stands out among its competitors because it operates across the United States, so sellers aren't limited to specific geographies.



In addition, Swift Homes provides special seller-friendly offerings such as allowing sellers to remain in their homes with a rent back program. Even more, Swift Homes will make a purchase even if the home being sold is an investment home with tenants.



The marketing campaign began in February 2022 exclusively to sports fans across the Orlando and the Central Florida area.



About Swift Homes



Swift Homes is the pre-eminent buyer of homes within the real estate tech space. Their technology has revolutionized and simplified the way a home is sold by streamlining the process and removing unnecessary fees and time that come from listing a home with a broker. With over 20,000 offers made, Swift Homes is one of the largest technology-based home buyers in the country, and their team has over 20 years of experience purchasing homes. In short, if sellers need to sell fast or for any reason, they can sell to Swift Homes in a few easy steps.

SWIFT HOMES, 100 North Point Center E, Ste 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022.



About WYGM FM 96.9 The Game



WYGM FM 96.9 The Game is Orlando's sports leader. Featuring world class content and live broadcasts of the NBA's Orlando Magic, UFC Knights and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Visit http://www.969thegame.iheart.com/ for more company information.



Learn More: https://www.selltoswift.com

