News: ViewTech Borescopes to Exhibit at International Chemical Petroleum Industry Inspection Technology Conference | CitizenWire

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- The nondestructive testing community will gather for the International Chemical Petroleum Industry Inspection Technology (ICPIIT) Conference at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square in Sugar Land, Texas from March 16 - 18. The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) event will be featuring nondestructive testing (NDT) technology and methods relating to downstream refineries, midstream pipelines, upstream oil & gas production, and other relevant chemical and petroleum topics.



ViewTech Borescopes will be one of more than 40 exhibitors onsite and will be located at booth #202. ViewTech Sales Consultant, Joel Greene, will be demonstrating how their video borescopes can assist with the inspection, maintenance, and quality control of complicated and expensive oil & gas industry equipment and machinery. Borescopes available to trial during ICPIIT include the VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 Far Focus, VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV), and VJ-3 2.8mm.



With this being ViewTech Borescopes first time exhibiting at ICPIIT, they are offering attendees and ASNT members the ability to test a VJ-3 video borescope out in the field. ViewTech's no-cost, no-obligation demo program allows those looking to purchase or upgrade remote visual inspection equipment the opportunity to verify the borescopes capability during actual applications.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



