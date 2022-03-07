News: ACES Quality Management Makes its Eighth Appearance on HousingWire TECH100 List | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry has been selected for the eighth consecutive year by HousingWire magazine for its annual TECH100 awards program.



HousingWire's TECH100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector. ACES was selected for its continued excellence in supporting lenders' quality management, risk mitigation and cost control efforts. Its flagship product ACES Quality Management & Control® software provides lenders with a secure, flexible, web-based platform to drive pre-funding, post-closing and servicing quality control (QC) audits. ACES users have increased their audit speeds by more than 50% while reducing overhead costs by as much as six figures annually.



"In a rising interest rate environment where volume is declining and margins are tight, it is easy to lose sight of the value of having a robust quality and risk management program, but this is exactly when lenders can least afford to suffer the financial consequences of a bad loan," said Trevor Gauthier. "It is these types of concerns that continuously drive ACES to expand and improve the ability of our product and services and honors such as the TECH100 reflect the value and results our users are experiencing from those efforts."



Last year ACES processed more than 4.5 million audits, experienced a 60% surge in new clients and launched ACES CONNECT, the organization's newest communication functionality designed to help relay critical exceptions immediately and provide secure collaboration between quality control and other lines of business. Additionally, ACES announced ACES ENGAGE, a two-day conference designed to bring together the nation's top financial services quality management professionals to discuss industry trends and best practices, taking place in May 2022.



"This year's list of TECH100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."



To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/2022-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-honorees/



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



