News: Dr. Craig Spodak Joins Candid as the Newest CandidPro Faculty Member | CitizenWire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dr. Craig Spodak, founder of the Spodak Dental Group dental practice in Delray Beach, Florida, and founder of the nationwide Bulletproof Dental Practice podcast, has joined Candid, a cutting-edge clear aligner orthodontic system.



Since 2020, Candid has brought high-quality clear aligners and patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States. Candid recently expanded their mission of bringing affordable, high-quality clear aligner treatment to practitioners across the country via their CandidPro product, which makes treatment more accessible and affordable for doctors and patients alike.



"Candid makes the process of moving teeth easier than any clear aligner solution on the market," says Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "Candid is leading the charge by helping dentists take on more clear aligner cases than ever before. We're democratizing the clinical standards needed to transform the industry."



As the newest CandidPro Faculty member, Dr. Spodak will help the company's clinical partners meet the growing demand for clear aligners by fine-tuning their business models and practice structures to focus on Candid's unique brand of whole-mouth dental care. With the help of CandidPro's technology and software, dentists will now be able to not only move patients' teeth into a healthy position, but also scale their clear aligner cases.



CandidRx™, a patent-pending prescription, was built to treat the majority of malocclusions from mild to complex, with technology supported by experienced orthodontists. Additionally, CandidPro offers careful oversight into patients' progress without impacting chair time via their remote CandidMonitoring™ platform.



"We're building a movement that empowers dentists with the tools and support they need to meet the growing patient demand for clear aligners," says Candid's Senior Vice President, Brian Ganey. "Our approach gives our partners everything they need to take on more cases and drive explosive growth."



The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



