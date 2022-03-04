News: FormFree celebrates recognition as an eight-time HousingWire Tech100 honoree | CitizenWire

Fintech honored for advancing a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape in mortgage lending

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced it has been named a HousingWire (HW) Tech100 winner for the eighth time. The HW Tech100 Mortgage awards program recognizes companies revolutionizing the mortgage lending process from origination to closing and beyond.



FormFree was recognized on the HW Tech100 for its innovative AccountChek® and Passport(tm) solutions that are revolutionizing the way mortgage lenders understand people's true ability to pay (ATP). By automatically verifying and analyzing borrower permissioned data, FormFree enables lenders to verify asset, income, employment and rental history with a combined, underwriter-friendly report in seconds.



"I am thrilled to see FormFree recognized in the HW Tech100 lineup once again, an achievement our company has reached eight times since its inception," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "By providing a more accurate and comprehensive picture of a borrower's ATP than traditional credit scoring alone, we are helping lenders make homeownership more accessible to underserved communities."



"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."



About FormFree®



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReissueKey®.



