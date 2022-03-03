News: NotaryCam listed as one of HousingWire’s Tech100 innovative mortgage technology companies | CitizenWire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has been named to the HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list. 2022 is the fourth consecutive year that HousingWire has recognized NotaryCam for its efforts in delivering remote online notarization (RON) to the housing industry.



Specifically, HousingWire highlighted NotaryCam's inclusive platform and expansive reach as evidence for its inclusion on this year's list of mortgage tech leaders. Other notable NotaryCam achievements that were acknowledged include:



* Facilitating nearly 1 million transactions in all 50 states and 150 countries;



* Adding nearly 200,000 users in 2021, resulting in a total of more than 1 million global users; and



* Achieving and sustaining the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the niche.



"As the mortgage industry moves closer and closer to the fully digital mortgage becoming standard, reliable RON technology will be the key to tying it all up with a bow," said NotaryCam division president Rick Triola. "Since our inception, NotaryCam has been committed to providing a RON platform that facilitates a smooth mortgage closing experience without any of the limits imposed on traditional closings. The continued recognition from HousingWire as one of the leading mortgage technology firms is an honor we are happy to share with both our team and our clients."



According to the publication, "the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday...For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors."



"As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last."



To view the complete list of the 2022 HW Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/2022-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-honorees/.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios - RON, IPEN or Hybrids - with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize business and includes the execution of electronic wills (eWills), legal docs (i.e. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net promotor score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



