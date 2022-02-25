News: Neotrope and Send2Press Renew Support of Hunger Relief Charity, Move For Hunger, for Second Decade | CitizenWire

42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, and has provided more than 26 million pounds of food, equaling over 22 million meals, to food pantries and banks across the United States. Since the pandemic started, Move For Hunger has had to meet the growing need of food insecurity in the United States and Canada, where 42 million Americans and 1 in 8 Canadians struggle with hunger. Move For Hunger is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



"With the support of partners like Neotrope and Send2Press, Move For Hunger is able to continue to raise awareness and make an impact on food insecurity throughout the United States and Canada," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger.



"We have been honored to help support the good works of Adam and his team and partners in fighting hunger across North America the past decade," said Send2Press co-founder and Neotrope CEO, Christopher Simmons. "We look forward to helping support their promotion efforts for some time to come. We truly believe in what they do, and are donating our own time and abilities in support of their cause."



The JL Simmons Nonprofit PR Grants program was launched in 2000 to help promote worthy causes with a grant of in-kind donation of services. It was created by the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD and Christopher Simmons.



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger™ is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 22 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. You can also simply make a donation to help end hunger.



Visit Move For Hunger's website to learn more about their work at https://moveforhunger.org/.



About Send2Press:



Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named "best overall" of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.



Send2Press has consistently been ranked one of the top newswire services overall based on honesty and credibility.



Neotrope has been an innovative content development, publishing, audio/video, public relations (PR) and marketing company since Jan. 1983. Neotrope was an INC. 5000 listed company in 2009.



The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.



Learn more about Send2Press® at: https://www.Send2Press.com/



