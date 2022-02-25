News: Cottonwood Art Festival Selects Marjolyn van der Hart as Featured Artist for May 7-8 | CitizenWire

RICHARDSON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Cottonwood Art Festival has selected Marjolyn van der Hart as the featured artist for the 53rd semi-annual show in Richardson, Texas. A panel of jurors reviewed artwork from hundreds of artists competing in 14 categories and chose the Canadian mixed-media artist to represent the spring event set for May 7-8. Marjolyn's custom artwork is incorporated into the new poster, festival merchandise, marketing graphics and recent collection of originals that are available for purchase from her booth.



Creating captivating scenes with layers of nostalgia, Marjolyn uses history to piece together charming stories. The meticulously layered work expresses the ways that men and women cope with the world's demand for perfection. They tell the story of persistence, challenges of change, perspectives and positive attitudes.



"The last couple of years, Cottonwood Art Festival has been incredibly supportive by promoting my work online," Marjolyn van der Hart said. "These lean years of not showing in person at festivals did not deter their art loving group of loyal collectors. I'm looking forward to seeing and thanking the Cottonwood patrons in person for their generosity by sharing a new body of work that brings them a bit of nostalgia and joy."



Marjolyn's art captures the realistic need to normalize the challenges of work and home balance. Her work encourages stimulated self-esteem, promotes self-empowerment and accepts that an occasional escape from the bindings of reality is not only tranquil, but often a requirement for self-regulation.



The artist along with her family reside in Toronto and she travels extensively throughout North America showing her work at prestigious art fairs, including Cottonwood Art Festival. Marjolyn is represented by Blue Crow Gallery in Toronto and Wall Space Gallery in Ottawa, Canada.



Admission, Hours, and Location Information:



Admission for Cottonwood Art Festival is free and open to the public on May 7-8. The event is held at Cottonwood Park located at 1321 W. Beltline Road in Richardson, Texas.



Hours for the 2022 Spring Festival are:



* Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.



* Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Festival Food, Beverages and Activities:



* Within the gates guests are welcome to stroll beneath the shaded trees and meander through the rows of art. They'll also discover a Food Court, Courtyard Beer Tent, live music on stage and ArtStop area for children of all ages.



* The Food Court offers a variety of Festival favorites such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, gyros, tacos, and more. Booth and food truck vendors accept cash or credit cards.



* The Lakeside Courtyard Beer Tent includes craft beer, wine and margaritas for patrons 21 years and older with valid identification.



* Live entertainment on two stages features performances by Matthew Fiock, The Shepherds, Retrophonics, Maylee Thomas Band, and Midnight Soul. A full lineup and schedule of performances will be announced soon.



* ArtStop is where kids can learn that there's an art to having fun at Cottonwood Art Festival. These hands-on activity stations provide an introduction into weaving, painting, clay pottery, and jewelry.



Festival Parking:



Parking is available across from the festival grounds at the Richardson High School football stadium. Shuttles are provided throughout the weekend to and from the parking area.



About Cottonwood Art Festival:



Celebrating 53 years, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally, award-winning, signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival and bring the art world into classrooms.



Learn More: https://www.cottonwoodartfestival.com/

