News: Corporate Summit Reveals Why Fortune 500 Companies Rely on Toastmasters for Workforce Training | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- A top-level Corporate Summit held by Toastmasters' Districts 52, 100 and F showed business and corporations why a big number of mega-companies rely on their educational program. Companies such as Amazon, Google, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Bank of America, FedEx, General Electric, JPMorgan Chase and Lockheed Martin all have benefited from the Toastmasters International program.



It helps them to develop and enhance valuable employee soft skills like communication, leadership, public speaking, and confidence-building.



The event was hosted by Pamela McCown, former vice president of JPMorgan Chase Bank; and Pat Johnson, former manager, Workforce Development and Strategies at Capital Regional District of Canada. Both are current regional advisors for Toastmasters International.



Cathy Daoust, former executive director, IT Organizational Change Management at SONY Pictures Entertainment, attended and shared what it was like to help implement the Toastmasters´ educational program at SONY.



Daoust says that they had a large number of employees register and participate and explains that she saw a big positive change in their skill levels and confidence.



"They became the first ones to raise their hands for new challenges. If we had a new initiative, they were there; they wanted to do it. They asked if they could make the presentations and wanted to practice. They'd have their weekly [Toastmasters] meetings, but they wanted to practice outside of that. They weren't afraid to stand up in front of 400 IT people and present. Toastmasters made a significant difference."



Other attendees included public servants from the City of Arcadia and representatives from companies like Kimball Midwest, Serendipity & Co., and NUCONET.



The Corporate Summit will be held again on March 7 at 5 p.m.



RSVP to: https://D52.me/summit



About District 52



District 52 comprises more than 90 corporate and community Toastmasters' clubs in California: Burbank, Glendale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Calabazas, and Malibu.



Learn more about District 52: https://www.district52.org/



About Toastmasters International



Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, CO., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.



For information about local Toastmasters clubs: https://www.toastmasters.org/



