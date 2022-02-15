News: Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival Returns to Mesquite | CitizenWire

MESQUITE, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Looking forward to spring fishing? Who isn't? Fortunately for those of us still stuck in winter, the 5th annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival is headed to Mesquite on February 26-27, 2022.



Unique to the Texas Fly & Brew is a focus on microbrewery beer. With their paid admission, festival attendees 21 years and older receive tasting tickets to sample a variety of locally handcrafted brews. Breweries selected to participate in this year's event include Four Corners Brewing Co, Hop & Sting, and Tupps. All of the participating breweries will have personnel on hand to explain what sets microbrewed beer apart, why and how certain ingredients yield different flavors, and how to brew and taste different types of beer.



New to the 2022 Texas Fly & Brew is a series of advanced courses for experienced anglers. "We're well-known as a safe space for complete novices--those folks who have never picked up a fly rod in their lives," says Fly & Brew Director Beau Beasley. "Our event draws scores of children, and we have about six times the national average for women's participation, compared to other fishing events. This year, we're stepping up our game to draw experienced anglers, too, with unique, highly specialized courses taught by regional and national experts."



"Advanced Tactics for Fishing Tailwaters" with author and guide Pat Dorsey focuses on how to correctly fish below dams and in cold water rivers.



Full-time saltwater guide Captain Gary Dubiel, owner of Spec Fever Guide Service and a national pro-staffer for Temple Fork Outfitters, offers his unique "How to Locate and Land Monster Redfish ,"a class specifically designed for those who hope to land the redfish of a lifetime.



Interested in fly tying? Fiber Flies Dubbing owner Jim Bensinger will teach a "Beginner Fly Tying" class as well as a "How to Tie Wet Flies" class for intermediate to advanced fly tyers. No gear? No problem: All vises and materials will be provided by Norvise, which is sponsoring Bensinger's classes.



In cooperation with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation's Take Me Fishing Program, professional guide Karlie Roland will offer a women-only "Becoming an Independent Angler" to help women hone their angling skills and meet their outdoor goals. Don't miss the "Breakfast Meet & Greet" with Karlie and other female anglers, which is open to the public but limited to the first 50 women who sign up online.



The Texas Fly & Brew has partnered with Chris Johnson, owner of Living Waters Fly Shop, to offer a variety of classes specific to the Lone Star State.



HERE ARE A FEW COURSES AVAILABLE TO ALL GENERAL ADMISSION ATTENDEES:



"A Man, a Fly Rod & a Kayak," taught by experienced fly fishing guide Jerry Hamon, owner of River Crossing Fly Fishing Guide Service, is for all who hope to fish safely from a kayak. Don't have a kayak yet but looking for pointers on what to buy? Hamon will cover kayak purchasing as well.



At the "Women's Panel: Ask an Expert" class, Dana Williams, former president of Texas Women Fly Fishers, will answer questions from the audience. Cybil Jones of Dagon Apparel Company will discuss how the right clothing will keep you on the water longer and make your fishing experience more enjoyable. Other guest speakers may participate.



New Mexico-based Ron Kless, competitive angler and a Hardy pro-staffer, will be presenting "Euro Nymphing: The Do's & Don'ts."



Looking for just the right kayak? Check out regional pro-staffers from Dallas-based Mariner-Sails.



"This is our 5th annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival, but actually anglers and vendors come from across the entire country," says Beasley. "Mesquite has done all it can to make us feel welcome and we look forward to partnering with them again. The spacious Mesquite Convention Center provides more room for vendors and sponsors and even allows specialty food trucks. A wide variety of specialty fly tyers will also be participating."



The Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival was honored to receive several first-place awards in various categories from the 2022 meeting of the Texas Festival & Events Association.



"Our strong showing is thanks in large part to support from Mesquite, our amazing event team, and our excellent social media manager, Cece Liekar of The League Lady," says Beasley. "I accepted the awards on behalf of the Texas Fly & Brew team, but it was definitely a group labor of love to hold the first in-person fly-fishing event in the country since the pandemic. We had a very strong turnout in February 2021, and we expect to set a new record for vendors and attendance in 2022."



Major sponsors of the 5th Annual Texas Fly & Brew include the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, Gangler's North Seal River Lodge, City of Mesquite, Temple Fork Outfitters, Trout Unlimited, Norvise and Fly Tyer.



For more information, visit https://txflyfishingfestival.org/ or call 703-402-8338.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jzVEhgchv1M



Learn More: https://txflyfishingfestival.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.