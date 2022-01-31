News: Sokal Signs Lou Bachrodt Auto Group for Automotive Marketing Campaign | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Lou Bachrodt Auto Group based in Rockford, Illinois recently signed Sokal, the Raleigh based automotive advertising firm, as their agency of record.



Beginning on February 1, 2022, Sokal will craft and launch a new strategy of digital advertising for each of the individual stores, in addition to launching a whole group website that features everything Lou Bachrodt has to offer



"We are so thankful to be able to extend our reach once again to a new area of the country. To have the privilege of representing Lou Bachrodt Auto Group is an exciting new challenge for us," commented Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. "Our digital expertise and cutting-edge website design will offer a platform for this group that will yield them a new competitive edge in their market. Our team is excited to begin!"



The Lou Bachrodt Auto Group currently consists of 3 rooftops including Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall - Chevy Buick GMC, Lou Bachrodt Volkswagen, and Lou Bachrodt BMW.



"Having a strategic force like Sokal to back me up is a no-brainer," says Lou Bachrodt Marketing Director, Tracy Beyer. "Their combination of analytic prowess and creative ingenuity affords me the opportunity to engage with our customers / employees at the local level and share their story."



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information about Lou Bachrodt Auto Group, please visit their website at: https://www.bachrodt.com/



