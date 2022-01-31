News: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Book Addressing Ketogenic Bodybuilding by Robert Sikes | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing "Ketogenic Bodybuilding: A Natural Athlete's Guide to Competitive Savagery" (ISBN: 978-1956955071), the first book by Robert Sikes.



The book is the result of Sikes' experiences as a professional bodybuilder and fitness coach, specifically his transition from carbohydrate-based training protocols to ketogenic ones, and its resultant performance benefits.



While Sikes was always interested in competitive bodybuilding, the "bro dieting" approach based on junk calories, extreme caloric deficits and carbohydrates resulted in disastrous side effects. Despite his athletic success, Sikes experienced hormone imbalances, lowered sex drive, diminished strength and disordered eating.



After discovering the ketogenic diet, Sikes' health issues cleared, his athletic performance improved and his relationships flourished. As a result of his experiences, he has become an outspoken advocate for athletes and bodybuilders following ketogenic diets, stressing that they can find great success and sustainability in the complete absence of carbohydrates.



According to Dominic D'Agostino, PhD, associate professor of molecular pharmacology and physiology at USF Morsani College of Medicine and leading ketogenic expert, Ketogenic Bodybuilding is "a beacon of light" to the fitness community. Similar praise came from Shawn Wells, a biochemist, dietitian and author of the The ENERGY Formula: Six Life Changing Ingredients to Unleash Your Limitless Potential: "Never before has there been an exhaustive and authoritative ketogenic bodybuilding guide like this."



"Ketogenic Bodybuilding is an amazing resource for athletes and bodybuilders," says publisher Anna David, "but Robert's harrowing personal stories set it apart from any other book in its category."



Without a doubt, Ketogenic Bodybuilding is the definitive guide to a new paradigm in bodybuilding and, with its piercing insights and comprehensive competition strategies, is sure to ruffle more than a few feathers.



"Ketogenic Bodybuilding: A Natural Athlete's Guide to Competitive Savagery? is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more. Learn more: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

