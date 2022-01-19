News: Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles Recently Signed Sokal | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles recently signed Sokal, The Raleigh based Automotive Advertising firm, as their agency of record. Sokal specializes in digital marketing and websites but will also offer their full list of services including but not limited to graphic design, video production, media buying, BDC services, and dealership consulting services.



Although Sokal's base resides in North Carolina, the agency stepped out into the northwestern region of the country with their creative reach, bringing the Lanphere Group on board.



Lanphere Auto Group consists of five dealerships, including Beaverton Honda, Beaverton Kia, Beaverton INFINITI, Bob Lanphere's Newberg Jeep Ram, and Bob Lanphere's Beaverton Motorcycles.



Originating in 1964, Bob Lanphere's Auto Group has grown and spread out over the past 50+ years along the Pacific Northwest, peppered throughout the Beaverton, Portland, Newberg, and Tigard areas of Oregon.



"I couldn't be more pleased to partner with such a fine dealership," offered Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. "Our expert team will deliver a uniquely creative edge, optimizing digital strategy and visibility for Lanphere's stores."



Tim Nelson, Lanphere Auto Group Chief Operating Officer, said "Our search for a capable advertising agency led us to Sokal because of their wide range of expertise in all of the same brands we offer. The partnership couldn't have been more perfect."



Starting February 14, 2022, Sokal will provide full-service advertising for Lanphere Auto Group.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information about Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles, please visit their website at: https://www.lanphereautogroup.com/



