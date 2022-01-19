News: EnergyCAP Names Lalit Agarwal Vice President, Energy Management and Sustainability | CitizenWire

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- EnergyCAP, LLC, the leading provider of energy management and utility bill processing software, today announced that Lalit Agarwal has been named Vice President, Energy Management & Sustainability.



This new leadership position at EnergyCAP will not only serve as the corporate subject matter expert in building energy management but will spearhead the company's ambition to expand its offerings for sustainability and carbon reduction goals as it relates to the built environment.



Lalit Agarwal formerly served as the Executive Director of University Operations and held numerous other energy and facilities roles over his 20+ year tenure at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). At UNL, he and his team implemented EnergyCAP in 2016 to underpin the university's energy reduction and sustainability initiatives. Using technology driven innovative initiatives, from 2004 to 2020 UNL reduced their annual energy consumption 44% while the student enrollment and research activity increased on campus.



Lalit serves on the Board of Directors for multiple industry associations, including the Central Association of Physical Plant Administrators (CAPPA) and the International District Energy Association (IDEA). He currently chairs the Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA) Task Force for Productive, Smart Buildings Initiative. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University in India and an MBA from the University Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).



"The Vice President of Energy Management and Sustainability will play a critical role in the strategic direction of EnergyCAP," said Tom Patterson, CEO at EnergyCAP. "For someone like Lalit, who is so well respected in this industry, to have such conviction and belief around EnergyCAP's capabilities is strong validation of our solutions and our vision for the future. His decision to join our team emphasizes the magnitude, importance, and potential of the opportunity ahead of us."



"I have used my skills to serve UNL for the last two decades. With this transition, I hope to serve a broader array of institutions and organizations in helping them make progress towards and achieve their ESG goals," said Lalit Agarwal.



He added, "Since I was first introduced to EnergyCAP as a client in 2016, I have been very impressed with their focused approach to leveraging technology to solve the energy & sustainability industry challenges. I have also been very impressed by the team having such strong conviction in their mission. I look forward to joining the team, achieving collective success for the industry, and helping to drive a more energy efficient and sustainable world."



About EnergyCAP:



EnergyCAP is trusted by 10,000+ Energy Managers across the country to aggregate and monitor their utility and energy data. We help our clients make data-driven decisions about their building operations to increase energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://www.energycap.com/.



