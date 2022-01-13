News: 134 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – December 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the December 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 134 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



- Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 123 New Projects



- Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 54 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



- New Construction - 46 New Projects



- Expansion - 49 New Projects



- Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 52 New Projects



- Plant Closings - 7 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)



Indiana - 11

Texas - 9

North Carolina - 9

Georgia - 7

Tennessee - 7

Michigan - 7

Minnesota - 7

Pennsylvania - 6

New York - 6

Ontario - 6



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of December, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Toyota Motor North America, who is planning to invest $3 billion for the construction of a battery manufacturing facility in LIBERTY, NC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2025.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



WISCONSIN:



Pulp and paper company is planning to invest $500 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their warehouse and manufacturing facility in GREEN BAY, WI. They have recently received approval for the project.



GEORGIA:



Steel company is considering investing $350 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in GEORGIA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



MICHIGAN:



Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $340 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in GRAND RAPIDS, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TENNESSEE:



Silicon refining company is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in TIPTONVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



LOUISIANA:



Lumber company is planning to invest $111 million for the construction of a manufacturing and sawmill facility in PLAIN DEALING, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:



Custom corrugated packaging products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 537,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, and office facility at 595 Thornwood Drive SW in NEWARK, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate regional operations upon completion.



ARIZONA:



Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 120,000 sf manufacturing and office facility in ORO VALLEY, AZ. Construction is expected to start in early 2022.



SOUTH CAROLINA:



Electric vehicle mfr. is planning to invest $89 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in GREER, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $51 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BEDFORD, IN. They have recently received approval for the project.



NORTH CAROLINA:



Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $50 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in LEXINGTON, NC. Completion is slated for late 2022.



About SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.



Each month, our team delivers hundreds of industrial capital project intelligence reports within a variety of industries, including:



* Industrial Manufacturing



* Plastics



* Food and Beverage



* Metals



* Power Generation



* Pulp Paper and Wood



* Oil and Gas



* Mining and Aggregates



* Chemical



* Research and Development



* Distribution and Supply Chain



* Pipelines



* Pharmaceutical



* Misc. Industrial Buildings



* Waste Water Treatment



* Data Centers



Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.