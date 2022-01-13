News: New Online Bookstore Creates Marketplace for Self-Published Authors Struggling to Compete on Amazon | CitizenWire

NEW ORLEANS, La. /CitizenWire/ -- The self-publishing book industry's exponential growth has taken the world by storm. Opening doors once closed to unknown writers, self-publishing creates an alternative - some may say disruptive - option for writers with a small fan base to share their work and build brand awareness on a global scale. Empowered by the popular do-it-yourself movement, a new direct-to-customer bookselling platform, Direct2Author.com, launched in December.



Aimed at helping self-published authors committed to creating, distributing, and promoting their work, Direct2Author is a low-cost, targeted complement to promoting books on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.



"Direct2Author is our response to large book distributors like Amazon, who sells more books than any other single retail outlet in history and has over 30 million titles in its online bookstore," said Michelle Jackson, self-published author and founder of the platform. "Our goal is to pull self-published books out of the highly trafficked traditional book marketing lane and steer them to a place they can call 'home.' We believe this platform will make it easier for dedicated readers to find new works by diverse writers."



Direct2Author stakes its bet on book lovers interested in supporting a niche market. But the platform goes a step further by addressing an issue that often plagues writers who aren't traditionally published. By allowing authors to earn a "Reader Approved" badge from a team of editors and beta readers, the platform helps validate self-published works' readability, appeal, and writing style.



"Too often, readers believe that self-published books are poorly written,' said Jackson. "But the success of traditionally published authors who were once self-published like Margaret Atwood, EL James, and even Stephen King who self-published a collection of short stories in 1960, prove that our work is valuable and critical to the publishing industry's growth."



Direct2Author provides a free basic book profile upload and three subscription-based dynamic profiles. Dynamic profiles include direct links to the author's websites and author pages, book cover and book description uploads, promo video integration, social media links, and digital media promotion. Subscriptions start at $3.99 a month.



Readers can sign-up and receive free access to the online bookstore and the 5-crown book rating system. They can also earn free merchandise and weekly book feature promotions. Learn more: https://www.direct2author.com/avid-reader-subscribe-page.



Unlike Amazon, Direct2Author is not a fulfillment service. Instead, the platform aims to tap into direct-to-customer bookselling. As self-published authors build their own websites on platforms like WiX, WordPress, and Squarespace and create author brand awareness on social media using popular hashtags like #booktok, #bookstagram, and #booktwt, readers can purchase directly from the author, pay less in distribution fees, and help them build long-term fan-bases.



"Self-published authors are entrepreneurs," said Jackson. "Technology allows us to establish dynamic branding and marketing tools that we can control. As a result, we now have the power to touch a global community of book lovers."



To learn more or register as a reader, author, or sponsor, visit https://www.direct2author.com/ or email support@direct2author.com.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/M5lxDER8TKY



Learn More: https://www.direct2author.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.