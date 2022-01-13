News: Stack Sports Partners with Soccer Leaders to Launch National GOALS Council | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Industry thought leaders across youth soccer have partnered with Stack Sports to launch the GOALS Council, an innovative strategic advisory council. This council brings together forward-thinking stakeholders from across the country to solve pressing problems facing youth soccer today, and work together to better the sport for the next generation.



"GOALS stands for Growth, Organization, Advancement, & Learning in Soccer and represents Stack Sports' mission to invest in youth soccer in a deep sense, as we are truly invested in helping organizations increase participation and grow the game in our communities," said Andrew R. Hiatt, VP of Growth and Market Strategy at Stack Sports and former US Youth Soccer Chief Operation Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome our founding members of the GOALS Council, and are excited about their energy and commitment to youth soccer, and to see what areas of growth the council identifies first as we at Stack Sports are prepared to support in whatever ways possible."



The GOALS Council, a national strategic advisory group founded by Stack Sports and industry luminaries, is an action-oriented group of leaders in the soccer space working together to better the sport for the next generation. This ideas incubator will look to collaborate and address key issues facing the sport. The Stack Sports commitment is to move forward council ideas in the industry via our efforts, connections, partnerships, and resources. The Council has selected "growing the game and increasing engagement" as the primary goal in 2022.



Roberto Aguas, CEO of Copa Holdings and President & Executive Director of Coaching of FC Copa Academy / New Jersey Copa FC, has been selected to serve as the founding chairperson of the GOALS Council.



"It is an honor to serve as the founding council's chair and work closely with these industry luminaries. I accepted this role as I am deeply committed to the council's mission of growing and retaining the players in the sport of futbol we love," said Roberto Aguas. "I look forward to working with the council members and Stack Sports to continue to shine a light on the most important issues and areas we would like to improve in years to come."



In addition to Roberto Aguas, the founding class of the GOALS Council includes:



* Laura Halfpenny, Executive Director of Georgia Soccer



* Joel Dragan, Executive Director of Florida Youth Soccer Association



* Gordon Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Ohio Soccer Association



* Miriam Hickey, Executive Director of High Country Soccer Association



* Joe Guerra, President of The Soccer Club of Guilford, Inc.



* d'Alary Dalton, CEO and Founder of Alta California Sol and Sol Soccer Club



* Diego Bocanegra, Head Women's Soccer Coach at University of Houston



* Mark Botterill, VP of Sales at Augusta Sportswear



The inaugural GOALS Council meeting will be held at the United Coaches Convention in Kansas City, Missouri on January 19, 2022. Subsequent meetings will be held each quarter throughout the year.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars - Play, Improve, and Engage.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.