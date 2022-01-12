News: Deacon Jones Remodel and New Design from Hyundai Motor Corp. | CitizenWire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Deacon Jones Auto Group is pleased to announce the complete remodel and all new facility design from Hyundai Motor corporation by Deacon Jones Hyundai in Goldsboro.



Deacon Jones Auto Group is committed to continued investments and innovation in the auto industry ensuring our customers and communities have the most competitive products, technology and vehicle electrification options available. Deacon Jones has been an automotive business in Goldsboro for over 40 years and this newly designed dealership will be filled with state-of-the-art equipment that can service any vehicle while in the service lane.



Comfortably cooled and heated, the overall service delivery area will be a welcoming place to drive your car in and drop off or wait. Complimentary snacks, coffee, and water will be available to patrons, along with free WIFI and convenient, individual workstations. Charging stations will also be available to all electric cars 24/7.



"These are certainly exciting times for our Deacon Jones Family of Dealerships and we are anticipating lasting relationships with the communities we serve and live," commented Ken Jones, owner of Deacon Jones Auto Group. "We're still amazed at the incredible expansion of our auto group and we look forward to even more growth in our future."



The dealership plans on hosting a Chamber of Commerce and official re-grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 12th, 2022 at 12 noon. The completion of this remolded location is the fifth addition and multimillion-dollar investment by the Deacon Jones Family to complete the all new state of art Deacon Jones AUTOPLEX of Goldsboro.



The Hyundai location is: 304 N. Oak Forest Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



About Deacon Jones Auto Group:



The Deacon Jones Auto Group locations include Deacon Jones Chrysler Dodge RAM in Smithfield, Deacon Jones Ford in Goldsboro, Deacon Jones GM of Smithfield, Deacon Jones Cadillac in Smithfield, Deacon Jones Kia in Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Lincoln in Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Nissan in Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Honda in Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Clearance Center in Princeton, Deacon Jones Preowned Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Bargain Center in Smithfield, Deacon Jones Regional Pre-Owned Outlet in Smithfield, Deacon Jones Chevrolet of Lagrange, Deacon Jones Automotive of Goldsboro, Deacon Jones Smithfield Pre-Owned of Selma, Deacon Jones Toyota in Clinton, Deacon Jones GM in Clinton and Deacon Jones Hyundai of Goldsboro.



Serving Eastern North Carolina for over 40 years, the Deacon Jones Auto Group had its beginning on a small lot in Princeton, North Carolina through the plans of Mr. Deacon Jones himself. His idea is still the heart of the Deacon Jones stores which is., "We Treat People the Way we would like to be treated," Deacon Jones still continues to carry out this simply philosophy by offering a wide variety of quality new and pre-owned vehicles, along with excellent service resulting in satisfied customers.



For more information about Deacon Jones Auto Group, please visit the website at https://speakindeacon.com



Learn More: https://speakindeacon.com/

