News: PROGRESS in Lending Recognizes DocMagic’s Director of Product Development Michael Morford with 2021 Tech Thought Leader Award | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Michael Morford, Director of Product Development, was selected as a 2021 Tech Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association.



PROGRESS in Lending states that the Tech Thought Leader award recognizes premier mortgage professionals who consistently introduce and drive innovative and creative ideas for today's highly unique business environment and beyond. The association says it developed the annual award to identify industry leaders who are out-of-the-box, solution-oriented technology thought leaders that are helping address industry-wide issues and challenges.



Mr. Morford has more than 23 years of industry experience; 17 of those with DocMagic. He joined the company as the Integration Services Manager where he oversaw the development of interfaces with a multitude of third-party software providers. Mr. Morford now serves as Director of Product Development and is responsible for DocMagic's portfolio of solutions and services.



"I am elated to be honored with PROGRESS in Lending's Tech Thought Leader award," said Morford. "We're always innovating at DocMagic and driving the industry to leverage leading-edge technology to gain newfound efficiencies that ultimately benefit our lender clients and their customers."



As lead coordinator for the design, development and implementation of DocMagic's web-based suite of digital lending solutions, Mr. Morford is at the forefront of innovating and enhancing software applications. He has seen the industry's drive to adopt eMortgages steadily grow over the years, and in the last five years, he has helped DocMagic develop highly effective solutions while operating in a very fast-paced, dynamic, and constantly changing mortgage market.



Mr. Morford regularly sits on industry technology-based panel sessions, serves as a thought leader in the mortgage media, and attends key conferences to share his ideas and help move the industry forward.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy.



