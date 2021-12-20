News: Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers Seeks Chiropractic Interns in Q1 2022 | CitizenWire

Greater Miami Chiropractic Practice with Three Locations Owned by Amir Mohit Kermani, DC Launches Intern Program to Provide Additional Training for Emerging Chiropractors

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers in Fort Lauderdale and North Miami Beach, Florida today announced a 2022 internship program for emerging chiropractors in the South Florida area.



Students of chiropractic medicine are encouraged to apply for internship positions that will kick off in February, 2022. Applications are being accepted now through January 31. Dr. Mohit-Kermani will review, screen and interview applicants with his partners who deliver chiropractic services to clients.



"Chiropractic medicine is a complex field of study and requires continuous learning with hands-on experience from senior practitioners," said Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of three chiropractic clinics in southern Florida. "We are eager to invite students of chiropractic to apply for our internship rotations."



Rotations for each position are six weeks, and applicants can visit the Advanced Chiropractic website to complete a contact form indicating interest in the opportunity. Those who participate in the internship program, will earn supervised clinical training that helps each student meet the minimum 1,000 hours outside the classroom prior to passing the boards administered by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners to be licensed to practice in the U.S.



Interested applicants can submit a cover letter and resume via fax to the Miami chiropractic practice at 305-651-4424.



About Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers



Advanced Chiropractic and Medical Centers is owned by Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC. With three offices in Hollywood, Oakland Park and North Miami Beach, Florida, the practice, launched in 1998, delivers massage, acupuncture and physical therapy, in addition to chiropractic services.



Learn more at: https://www.advancedchiromed.com/



