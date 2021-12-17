News: Foster Volunteers Needed for Tornado Displaced Pets in Kentucky | CitizenWire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- 911fosterpets, a peer-to-peer online pet fostering platform, is seeking volunteers who can foster pets displaced by the recent monster tornado. In the aftermath of natural disasters, as people begin to piece their life back together, they often find their temporary relocation options don't include their beloved pets. Some progressive shelters have foster volunteer programs; but for many communities, relying upon the kindness of friends, family, neighbors and even strangers is the only option.



Pet foster parents can help by caring for these displaced pets while their families get back on their feet. Fostering a pet for a short time may help ensure that an important family member doesn't have to be relinquished to an overwhelmed animal shelter. Fosterers reunite pets with their family once stability returns, often in just a few weeks.



Pet parents who need temporary care for their pet can post photos and descriptions on 911fosterpets.com. Their pet will be matched with foster families that are compatible. After reviewing potential matches, pet parents and foster parents are encouraged to fill out a free Pet Foster Care Agreement to specify details of the arrangement, for instance, who to call in an emergency and the expected length of fostering.



"Our top priority is asking folks to raise their hand if they have space in their heart and home for a neighbor's beloved family member," says Betsy Banks Saul, the co-founder of 911fosterpets and Petfinder, who cites lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina regarding the importance of keeping families together, especially in crises.



Visitors to the site are encouraged to browse pet profiles and sign up to be notified when a pet in need is posted on 911fosterpets.com. While there is often great need after natural disasters, other pets posted on the site are victims of housing insecurity brought on by the pandemic or a temporary need for relocation due to the hospitalization of their pet parent. In some cases, a rescued pet needs a safe place to crash while the person or shelter who currently cares for it finds a suitable adopter.



911FosterPets is an all-volunteer project on a mission to help save pets by seamlessly connecting animal shelters, rescue groups, and individual pet owners with local homes willing to foster a pet in need. Co-founded by Petfinder's Betsy Banks, pioneer of online animal adoption, 911FosterPets connects foster heroes with pets in need before it's too late.



