News: SimpleNexus Chief Customer Officer Andria Lightfoot earns a spot on National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40 lineup | CitizenWire

Lightfoot is recognized for her innovative leadership in the mortgage industry

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Andria Lightfoot, chief customer officer, was selected as a 2021 40 Under 40 winner by National Mortgage Professional (NMP). The annual NMP 40 under 40 awards recognize 40 of the most influential housing finance professionals under the age of 40 whose innovative products and strategies are paving the way in the mortgage industry.



Lightfoot oversees multiple SimpleNexus departments, including professional services, implementation and customer service. With 15 years' experience in the mortgage industry, she is known for her innovative leadership in process optimization and technology configuration.



"I am lucky to work at SimpleNexus, where I have the unique opportunity to serve at the forefront of the digital mortgage revolution," said Lightfoot. "It's an incredible honor for National Mortgage Professional to recognize my achievements in this groundbreaking industry."



In just eight months, Lightfoot has grown SimpleNexus' Nexus Closing from four to 54 enterprise customers, increased weekly eClosings from 78 to 2,500 and increased departmental employee diversity by more 50%. Prior to joining SimpleNexus, Lightfoot served as chief operations officer at George Mason Mortgage, LLC, providing strategy for enterprise software solutions and implementing innovative change management initiatives.



The full list of 2021 NMP 40 Under 40 winners can be found in the November issue of National Mortgage Professional Magazine or online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



Founded in 2011, SimpleNexus is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. Lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate partners, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world's Best Workplaces for Innovators.



For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

