News: OpenClose Launches Mobile Assist™ Native Mobile App Platform | CitizenWire

New app gives originators robust functionality to originate, manage and close more loans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- OpenClose®, the leading fintech provider of mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, today announced the launch of its native mobile app platform, Mobile Assist™. Mobile Assist adds features and functionality to make originators more successful with a real-time omnichannel device platform that helps originators deliver superior service and guidance to their borrowers and referral partners in a secure, seamless and collaborative experience.



OpenClose's Mobile Assist allows originators to generate product and pricing scenarios, run AUS, lock loans, view conditions, receive real-time notifications, communicate easily and have greater visibility into all aspects of the loan manufacturing process. Originators can invite borrowers into a secure environment at any stage of the application process; upload or photo capture documentation; eSign documents; automatically verify employment, income and assets; view progression of their loan; action loan conditions; and collaborate with staff and affinity partners to efficiently complete the transaction.



For lenders, Mobile Assist extends the traditional office and will help attract top-tier sales talent and secure vital referral partners. The platform provides an environment where originators, borrowers, realtors and other affinity partners can fully function and collaborate on a native Android, iPhone or iPad device. With on-the-go connectivity to critical data and tools, you become the partner that offers originators cutting edge tools while establishing operational efficiencies and reducing the cost to manufacture loans



"OpenClose provides unburdened, secure connectivity to our digital lending ecosystem by eliminating the hardware tether associated with our competitors. With mobile devices being such an integral part of our culture today and the demand for in real-time experiences, OpenClose wanted to fundamentally shift the way people think about mortgage loan origination," said Allen Pollack, VP of Innovation at OpenClose. "Consumers demand the flexibility to engage on their time with the devices that are always by their side and have the opportunity to communicate not only with their lender, but also with all parties critical to their transaction. Originators can now embrace the culture and better service their borrowers and partners with unmatched work-from-anywhere personalized experiences."



OpenClose's Mobile Assist interacts seamlessly with its LenderAssist™ LOS, DecisionAssist™ PPE, and ConsumerAssist™ POS, providing a new level of synchronization between the lender's back-office staff, loan officers operating in the field, borrowers and affinity partners.



About OpenClose:



Founded in 1999, OpenClose is the preeminent fintech provider that developed the mortgage banking industry's first SaaS-based lending automation software platform. Today, the company has expanded to become an award-winning, comprehensive loan origination software suite that slashes the cost to manufacture loans by up to 40 percent, reduces processing and underwriting cycle times by up to 50 percent, and requires minimal support to install and manage. OpenClose is the only vendor in the industry able to offer a true end-to-end, omni-channel, 100 percent browser-based, workflow-driven platform that effectively consolidates the digital POS, LOS, PPE and BI functions via a single provider, with easy access from any browser or mobile device.



For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/.



Learn More: https://www.openclose.com/

