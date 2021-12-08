News: Bank Street Group Relocates Headquarters to One Star Point, 333 Ludlow Street, Stamford, CT – Choyce Peterson Negotiates Transaction | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm announced the successful conclusion of sublease negotiations on behalf of Bank Street Group (www.bankstreet.com), a global boutique investment bank headquartered in Stamford, CT, relocating to One Star Point, 333 Ludlow Street, in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Adam Cognetta represented Bank Street Group in this transaction.



Knowing their company's office lease was due to expire, the senior management of Bank Street Group appointed Hannigan and Cognetta as their exclusive agent after learning about Choyce Peterson's successful commercial real estate tenant representation expertise. Hannigan and Cognetta then completed a needs assessment for Bank Street Group and conducted a search throughout the Stamford market that aligned with their criteria.



After surveying the market, Hannigan and Cognetta led multiple building tours in Stamford, and subsequently solicited proposals from several landlords competing for Bank Street Group's tenancy. Ultimately, Bank Street Group focused on a sublease opportunity at One Star Point. This space was recently built-out and matched Bank Street Group's needs. Hannigan and Cognetta expertly negotiated the terms of the long-term sublease. The Bank Street Group team appreciated that this building offers best-in-class amenities including a fitness center, newly renovated cafeteria and lobby area, outdoor seating on the marina, a private shuttle to the Stamford Train Station, and a trolley to downtown Stamford. Most importantly, One Star Point is conveniently located less than 1 mile from both I-95 (Exit 7) and the Stamford Train Station.



Hannigan commented, "We're pleased to have represented Bank Street Group for their headquarters relocation. It's our opinion tenants should always have professional representation when negotiating office space lease terms, which is such a significant line item on a firm's P&L. We identified an excellent office space and negotiated very favorable business and finance terms on behalf of Bank Street Group."



Bank Street Group's Richard Lukaj responded, "Although we haven't used a broker for past lease negotiations, after speaking with John and Adam we were convinced that we would benefit from their expertise in finding a new home for the firm headquarters, with a layout that fits our needs. John and Adam were very patient with us and did an excellent job in leading us through our search and in negotiating a lease that satisfied our expectations."



The sublandlord was represented by Managing Director Adam Klimek of Cushman & Wakefield. The landlord of One Star Point is Building & Land Technology.



About Bank Street Group



Bank Street provides insightful and objective advice to help our corporate and institutional clients achieve their financial and strategic goals. We are a private investment banking firm primarily serving growth companies in the communications, internet, media and technology sectors with a comprehensive array of services, including Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt and Equity Financing, and Restructuring Advisory. Our senior professionals leverage a combination of extensive transaction experience and deep industry expertise to deliver outstanding results for our clients around the globe.



About Choyce Peterson, Inc.



Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.



Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com



