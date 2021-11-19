News: Macclesfield FC and CaptainU Partner to Bring College Recruiting to the UK | CitizenWire

CaptainU Named the College Recruiting Software Partner for Macclesfield FC

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Macclesfield FC - a professional association football club in Macclesfield, Cheshire, England - today announced that they have selected CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to provide its organization with a self-managed recruiting software tool that will connect American high school athletes with Macclesfields International Academy.



Macclesfield FC is the UK's leading private development academy providing it's athletes with the world's most prestigious coaches. With these senior coaches, student athletes are able to focus on individually-tailored and position-specific training to further enhance their football skills. The academy is open to all qualified athletes across the globe who wish to continue their football development and education.



"With this partnership, we are looking forward to supporting youth soccer athletes and helping them develop on all fronts through a unique experience," says Robert Smethurst, owner of Macclesfield FC. "CaptainU will allow us to connect with more student athletes overseas, expanding our academy to potential we are excited to explore".



CaptainU allows athletes to take what can often be a confusing recruiting experience and make it simple. With the most comprehensive suite of online recruiting tools and hands-on assistance, CaptainU boosts the athlete's exposure to college coaches.



Through this exclusive partnership, CaptainU is the official recruiting software for Macclesfield FC to provide support and connections for their International Academy through CaptainU's database. Student athletes in the states will be able to use their CaptainU profile, which allows them to post skills and highlight videos, store academic information, and much more, to connect with Macclesfield FC coaches. Additionally, the CaptainU recruiting ecosystem will assist Macclesfield coaches in managing the recruiting process, identifying talent, and building championship teams.



"We are proud to welcome CaptainU as the official recruiting software for Macclesfield FC," says Robbie Savage, Director or Football for Macclesfield FC and former pro player, including 10 years and 346 appearances in the Premier League, and 39 international caps for Wales. "This partnership, like our academy, is unique by allowing us to connect with American athletes and continue to inspire, educate, and evolve young, aspiring footballers."



"We're excited to partner with Macclesfield FC to bring college recruiting to the UK," said Tanner Highlen, General Manager of CaptainU. "Our mission has always been to assist athletes and college coaches with the recruiting process. By working together with Macclesfield FC, we have the incredible opportunity for our athletes to compete in an international market and get a chance to experience a new culture with our partners in Macclesfield."



About Macclesfield FC



Macclesfield FC, established in 1874, is a professional football club located in Cheshire, England. Macclesfield has returned to play for the 2021-2022 season, and continues to do work in their town and community while implementing their redevelopment plans. Macclesfield FC is dedicated to bringing back the game to their fans and their community. For more information about Macclesfield FC, please visit https://www.macclesfieldfc.com/.



About CaptainU



CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with college coaches, clubs, and events. More than 3 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and acquired by Stack Sports in 2017. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.