News: AJ’s Grayton Beach Hosts Fourth Annual S’mores with Santa | CitizenWire

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Mr. Claus comes early this year at AJ's Grayton Beach Fourth Annual "S'mores with Santa" event. This free family activity is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 24 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. and is the ideal way to get into the holiday spirit.



Kids will have the opportunity to roast marshmallows and melt some s'mores by the campfire while sipping on hot chocolate, eating cookies and, of course, visiting with Santa. And, while they wait to see the jolly man in red, they can write letters to him to make sure he knows they've made the nice, and not the naughty list.



Meanwhile, parents can enjoy dinner, listen to live holiday music by Jones & Company and sample some festive drink specials. It's an evening that memories are made of, so people should make sure to bring their cameras to capture those special holiday pics.



"Each year, we get excited about 'S'mores with Santa,'" Alan Laird, AJ's owner says. "It's a great way for families to spend time together and it's so much fun to watch the kids when they meet Santa."



About AJ's Grayton Beach



Located off Scenic Highway 30A, AJ's Grayton Beach is the newest location in the AJ's family. Formerly Pandora's, AJ's transformed this location into a cool, coastal cabana with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. Inside, three bars, two stages and a dining area, complement the lush outdoor patio and firepit. It's also been voted one of 30A's Hottest Spots for Live Music.



For more information: visit https://ajsgrayton.com/ or contact their Special Events and Promotions department: Rachael Green at info@ajs-destin.com or 850-259-2057.



Follow events on social at: https://www.facebook.com/AJsGraytonBeach

Learn More: https://ajsdestin.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.