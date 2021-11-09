News: Crawford McInnis Named Chief Sales Officer – Appointment will Lead EPIC to Next Level of Sales Excellence | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Crawford McInnis has been named Chief Sales Officer, reporting to Philip Moyles, Chief Growth Officer.



In his new role as Chief Sales Officer, McInnis will be responsible for leading the national sales efforts of the organization and bringing new and innovative ideas to the forefront as the company continues to grow. He will work across the organization with the regional sales leaders, developing cross collaborative efforts, increasing visibility around EPIC's overall client experience and delivery of the services and resources that EPIC and the Galway enterprise companies, have to offer.



McInnis joined the firm in 2014 as a managing principal for EPIC as the company expanded into the Alabama market. He was joined by his two business partners, Brian Tanner and Wilson Long. Tanner will lead the Specialty Construction practice, as managing principal, going forward as McInnis moves into his expanded role. In past roles, McInnis was recognized as a top consultant making him a natural fit for the sales leadership role.



"We are excited about what the future holds as we take the next steps in our sales evolution with Crawford leading sales and focusing on organic growth," said Philip Moyles.



Crawford brings nearly 30 years of risk management and insurance knowledge to his role as Chief Sales Officer. After attending Louisiana State University, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management and Insurance from University of Georgia. In addition, he has the designation of Associate in Risk Management (ARM).



"I am honored to be asked to take on this role to help EPIC achieve further organizational and sales excellence. I look forward to continuing our evolution as a sales culture," commented Crawford McInnis.



The EPIC organization, and its partner companies, continue to focus on building and growing talented people within the organization who are focused on the overall success of the company, while supporting the people who have a growth mindset working to create something great together, to build upon their overall EPICness.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

