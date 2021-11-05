News: Sales Boomerang recognized as Baltimore’s second fastest-growing company | CitizenWire

Baltimore Business Journal honors Sales Boomerang in its annual Fast 50 ranking

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has earned the No. 2 spot on the Baltimore Business Journal's (BBJ) 2021 Fast 50, a list of the greater Baltimore region's 50 fastest-growing private companies. Fast 50 rankings were unveiled by the BBJ at a private reception on Thursday, November 4.



The 2021 Fast 50 were ranked according to average percent change in revenue during the three-year span from 2018 to 2020, as verified by the BBJ with assistance from accounting and consulting firm SC&H Group. Sales Boomerang's revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 was 3,882%, an achievement that earned the company the #101 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies earlier this year.



By helping lenders identify the best times to offer loans, Sales Boomerang aids consumers while improving lenders' bottom lines. Sales Boomerang's lender clients have achieved customer retention rates of 1.4-5.3 times the industry norm and an average 20-40% lift to loan volume, results that increased the company's popularity and helped make its explosive revenue growth possible.



"It is an honor for Sales Boomerang to be recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 awards program and we're thrilled to be leading the way for our local business community," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "Its high concentration of STEM experts and proximity to larger business hubs have made Greater Baltimore the perfect environment for tech startups like Sales Boomerang to thrive."



To view the full list of BBJ's 2021 Fast 50, visit ​​https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/news/2021/11/05/fast-50-2021-private-companies-growth.html.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind(TM) ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

