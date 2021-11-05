News: Apple’s New macOS Monterey Disappoints Mac Users with Paralyzed Macs, Update failure, and Unavailable NTFS Write Support | CitizenWire

macOS 12 Monterey has serious upgrade issues and see what you can do to solve or avoid them

CHENGDU, China /CitizenWire/ -- Apple's macOS 12 Monterey has been officially released to the general public on October 25, 2021. This update brings a refined macOS Big Sur experience and new features including Live Text, AirPlay, SharePlay, and Shortcuts app. The top-end 2021 MacBook Pros with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips are shipped with macOS Monterey. But macOS Monterey users are reportedly facing problems, says iBoysoft.



Many Mac users who upgraded to macOS 12 Monterey are experiencing serious problems ( https://iboysoft.com/mac-data-recovery/macos-monterey-problems-and-fixes.html ), ranging from minor software malfunctions, upgrade failures, to major nightmares like a bricked Mac.



With scattered online reports, the newest macOS Monterey update completely killed some older MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac models. User are finding their Mac's screen suddenly turned black and subsequently won't turn on again. In Apple Support document, it committed that in very rare circumstances an macOS update might paralyze a Mac with a power failure.



This issue seems not to be impacting newer Mac devices with an Apple Silicon. A bricked Mac after installing macOS Monterey might be related to damaged or outdated firmware, which requires an additional Mac and DFU mode to be restored or revived.



macOS Monterey update failures appear frequently when your Mac doesn't meet the empty space requirements or underperformed Internet connection. Smaller than macOS Big Sur, macOS 12 updater is still around 12GB in size and needs 26GB to 44GB storage to upgrade.



On a Mac with a 128GB hard drive or solid-state drive, it is essential to clean up unnecessary files to avoid insufficient space before attempting the upgrade. A slow and unstable home Wi-Fi usually leaves a Mac hanging at downloading or installing process for good.



Apple hasn't joined hands with Microsoft for native NTFS write support on macOS 12 Monterey yet. Mac users find their hard drives formatted previously for Windows still read only unless they reformat the drives with a Mac-compatible FAT, HFS+, or APFS file system.



The long-anticipated NTFS write feature can be easily accomplished on macOS Monterey with a cross-platform NTFS for Mac ( https://iboysoft.com/ntfs-for-mac/ ) utility. It enables macOS Monterey to have a native and secure engagement with Microsoft NTFS.



Apple's new macOS 12 update has reportedly been associated with a significant number of issues. Complaints regarding malfunctioning USB ports, Safari crash, memory leak, are wide spreading on all Mac devices. Apple experts warn users to hold the horse for the second or later version of macOS Monterey to fix the constantly emerging bugs.



