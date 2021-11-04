News: TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP to Host TMC Mortgage Tech Day | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the "Fund") will host TMC Mortgage Tech Day on March 19, 2022, in conjunction with TMC's Winter Conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.



The TMC Mortgage Tech Day is a unique opportunity for Fintech and Mortgage Tech companies to present to a live audience of TMC's Emerging Tech Fund limited partners, which is comprised of TMC mortgage lender executives, and a panel of judges from leading mortgage tech venture capital (VC) firms.



Presenters will receive visibility by top lenders in the country, consideration for investment by the fund and national media coverage, and the top three are also eligible for a cash prize. Target investment themes include Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Vision/Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web & Mobile Applications, Cybersecurity & Blockchain Applications, and Digital Transaction Platforms.



Interested companies must submit an application here by January 14, 2022. All applicants will be screened by the TMC Emerging Technology Fund for a chance to present during TMC Mortgage Tech Day.



TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP is an early-stage venture capital fund sponsored by The Mortgage Collaborative targeting investments in companies that improve the following: efficiency of manufacturing and servicing mortgages, customer experience, quality and profitability of mortgage origination. TMC's lender members comprise 15-20% of all mortgage originations in the United States.



The Limited Partners of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC who evaluate and invest in companies looking to advance the mortgage industry. The Fund continues to look for investment opportunities that will result in higher profitability and business process improvement for TMC lender members. For more information, please reach out to tmctechfund@mtgcoop.com.



About The Mortgage Collaborative



Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/



