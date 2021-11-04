News: CDF’s California Labor and Employment Law Blog Listed 7th on Feedspot’s ‘Top 40 California Law Blogs and Websites’ | CitizenWire

If It Happens in California, CDF Covers It

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF), a California-based labor, employment and business immigration defense law firm, proudly announces its California Labor & Employment Law Blog ("blog") has been ranked 7th on Feedspot's recent list of the "Top 40 California Law Blogs and Websites." CDF's blog (www.CalLaborLaw.com) is an online web journal that allows our subscribers to access the most current information on the full spectrum of California-related labor and employment topics, as well as practical solutions for compliance.



CDF is not new to the blogosphere. The firm's California Labor & Employment Law Blog has been operational since 2005 and is being read by over six thousand subscribers. CDF's blog just doesn't cover the law, it takes the guesswork out of the often complicated legal developments and provides our subscribers with a succinct review of how changes to California labor and employment laws impact their workplace and offers suggestions for compliance.



"Amidst the constant fluctuations in California employment law, CDF's Blog Editorial Board communicates the most relevant news and trends for business owners, human resources professionals and in-house counsel on the latest developments in labor and employment law, as well as analysis and commentary regarding best practices," said Editor in Chief of CDF's blog, Mark S. Spring. "Our blog posts have proven especially helpful during this period of unprecedented challenges spurred by the constantly evolving laws, regulations and local ordinances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they are designed to provide employers with the insight they can leverage immediately."



CDF's Blog Editorial Board closely monitors, tracks and reports on legislative and judicial developments, court decisions, administrative agency opinions and new or revised requirements or regulations, as well as other topics of interest for those responsible for managing a workforce in California and for resolving the problems that often arise in the context of the employer-employee relationship, including such topics as Arbitration Agreements, COVID-19, Class Actions, Court Decisions, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Employee Hiring, Discipline & Termination, Employee Leaves, Immigration, Internal Investigations, New Laws & Legislation, Non-Compete and Trade Secrets, Cal/OSHA Issues, Personnel Policies and Procedures, Union-Management Relations, Wage & Hour Issues, Workplace Privacy and more.



Feedspot's methodology for its ranking included reviewing post frequency, relevancy, web traffic, social media followers, age of blog, domain authority, to name a few.



CDF's collective intelligence from our dedicated team of employment law attorneys is just one click away on our award-winning blog.



Look to http://www.callaborlaw.com/ for more in-depth coverage of California's legal employment law landscape.



To subscribe to CDF's blog click here or visit https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/tools/announcements.



About CDF Labor Law LLP



For over 25 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as a powerhouse in labor and employment law in California, defending employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. Through decades of dedicated commitment to high-quality legal work and providing consistent and practical management solutions to our clients, CDF has earned a reputation as one of California's leading law firms. The firm has five offices throughout California - in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.



Learn More: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/

