News: Vice Capital Markets’ Danny Enright honored as 2021 Rising Star by Mortgage Professional America | CitizenWire

NOVI, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced Senior Trader Danny Enright has been recognized by industry trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA) as one of its 2021 Rising Stars. In its inaugural year, the MPA Rising Stars award seeks to honor young professionals making a significant impact in the mortgage and housing industry.



Enright was recognized for his initiative in improving Vice Capital Markets processes and procedures around client communication. When the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) announced changes regarding second homes and non-owner-occupied properties last year, Enright created and implemented a direct communication channel with clients to assist them in navigating the required restrictions and limited allowable percentage of delivers. This helped Vice Capital's clients optimize their available loans eligible for sale and stay compliant with GSEs changes and requirements. In addition, Enright's efforts in evaluating and improving fallout assumptions have increased the performance and profitability of all Vice Capital clients despite the volatility of last year's market.



"Danny has grown professionally and personally by leaps and bounds in the past year. Not only did he complete his MBA, but his ability to speak directly and communicate effectively with all levels of the clients' senior management has made him a valuable asset," said Vice Capital Markets President Troy Baars. "It's rare to find someone that understands the technical side of hedging and can also communicate in a way anyone can understand, which speaks to a maturity and industry understanding well beyond his years of experience. We're extremely proud of him and look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in the coming year."



To view the full list of 2021 MPA Rising Stars visit: https://www.mpamag.com/



About Vice Capital Markets



Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has successfully managed interest rate risk and maximized profitability on more than half a trillion of MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders of all sizes. With an average of more than 10 years' experience behind each of the traders on our team, Vice Capital has helped its clients realize, on average, a 25 to 55 bps improvement over their best effort execution, and Vice Capital's proprietary risk-management models and complex investor and agency best execution platform have consistently yielded safe and effective profit maximization for its clients. Learn more at https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/ or call (248) 869-8100.



About Mortgage Professional America



A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.



Learn More: https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/

