News: TEAM Concept Printing Acquires Guardsman Laminating | CitizenWire

CAROL STREAM, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Effective November 1, 2021, TEAM Concept Printing, a Carol Stream, IL based commercial printer, has acquired Guardsman Laminating. The acquisition is the latest move in a long line of investments that TEAM Concept Printing has made to bolster their reputation as a one site full-service commercial printing provider.



Since 1998, TEAM Concept Printing has built a proven history of delivering exceptional customer service while providing innovative product and service options to their national customer base. Guardsman customers will now be able to add many of TEAM's advanced finishing, binding, foiling and fulfillment options to their projects. Throughout the transition, Bob Butkovich, Guardsman Laminating's GM of Operations, will move into a general operations and customer support role at TEAM Concept Printing. He joins TEAM with over 20 years of experience within the graphic arts, laminating and commercial printing industry.



"We have worked with TEAM for many years, and we are both aligned about the importance of providing the great service that our customers have come to expect from us with the most competitive pricing possible. I will be working at TEAM and will continue to be involved with the day-to-day operations coordinating with TEAM's CSR and salesforce to ensure they know our history and what specific work calls for. I can confidently say Guardsman customers are well cared for and I am excited about this new opportunity," said Bob Butkovich.



Tony Rouse, TEAM Concept Printing's Founder and CEO, commented, "We are excited about this partnership, and we are thrilled that we can immediately enhance our laminating capabilities. Guardsman's long track record of customer service and quality delivery matches up very well with what we are all about at TEAM. Adding new talent and equipment to TEAM only will make us more competitive for our customers."



In addition to enhanced laminating services, TEAM Concept Printing has a full-service print, fulfillment, kitting, mailing, logistics / delivery, and customer service center located at their state-of-the-art Carol Stream, Illinois facility. To learn more about TEAM Concept Printing and their full line of services please visit https://www.teamconceptprinting.com/

