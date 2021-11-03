News: ACES Quality Management announces ACES ENGAGE, a two-day conference defining the future of quality management and control for the financial services industry | CitizenWire

ACES Power User Summit evolves to include non-ACES users in a two-day summit focused on improving quality and reducing risk for independent mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the launch of ACES ENGAGE, a conference designed to bring together the nation's top financial services quality management professionals to discuss industry trends and best practices.



ACES ENGAGE will provide attendees the unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and thought leaders, network and leave with the knowledge necessary to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and further quality at their organizations. Sessions will include a mixture of general session presentations, panel discussions and breakout session tracks for mortgage lending, loan servicing and consumer lending.



"Historically, we've hosted our ACES Power User Summit to help our clients extract additional value from the ACES platform, but a unique byproduct of that event was the interaction between clients in sharing best practices and discussing industry trends. For 2022, we wanted to include a broader swath of financial services risk and quality management professionals and facilitate a more fulsome discussion of the issues these institutions face," said CEO Trevor Gauthier. "With ACES ENGAGE, our goal is to create an environment in which each attendee leaves inspired and full of ideas to improve their businesses, whether or not they are an ACES user."



ACES ENGAGE 2022 will take place at the historic Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on May 23-25, 2022. Featured speakers include Aron Ralston, author of the New York Times bestseller, 'Between a Rock and a Hard Place' and the subject of the Oscar-nominated film '127 Hours,' and Steve Spies, president of SWS Risk Advisory LLC. As a former risk and quality control executive at Fannie Mae, Spies was the primary author of Fannie Mae's manifesto on loan manufacturing quality.



Registration for ACES ENGAGE is open now, with early bird pricing available until December 31, 2021. Register to attend and learn more at https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2022



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



