News: Music Theater Works Announces 2022 Season | CitizenWire

SKOKIE, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Music Theater Works has announced the 2022 Season, opening with Jerry Herman's "LA CAGE AUX FOLLES" (March 10, 2022 - April 3, 2022) starring Joshua Eads Brown (AKA Ginger Minj) from "RuPaul's Drag Race," followed by "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" (June 2, 2022 - June 22, 2022), "ZORRO: THE MUSICAL" (August 11, 2022 - August 21, 2022), "CAMELOT" (October 30, 2022 - November 13, 2022), and "IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS" (December 15, 2022 - January 1, 2023).



A word from Producing Artistic Director, Kyle A. Dougan: "Our 2022 season will get us back on track to expanded programming and more challenging artistic endeavors to bring 'Great Music' and 'Great Theater' to our audiences. I look forward to sharing our exciting season with our community."



Music Theater Works Presents "LA CAGE AUX FOLLES"



Music Theater Works will present "La Cage Aux Folles" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) in the North Theatre from March 10, 2022 through April 3, 2022.



About The Show:



The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and recently Best Revival of a Musical, "La Cage Aux Folles" is a night full of belly-laughs! Based on the hit French farce that also inspired Hollywood's The Birdcage, this Broadway smash has a hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by the king of show tunes, Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly! and Mame).



We will transform the theater into La Cage's elegant St. Tropez nightclub complete with an onstage bar and surprises lurking at every turn. And when a non-traditional family's future in-laws come for a visit, the truth comes out in the wildest of ways!



Starring RuPaul's Drag Race headliner, Joshua Eads Brown (AKA Ginger Minj), and with costumes by Project Runway designer Justin LeBlanc, this is an event you cannot miss!



Music Theater Works Presents "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID"



Music Theater Works will present "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) in The North Theatre from June 2, 2022 through June 26, 2022.



About The Show:



Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."



From the moment you step into the theater, this immersive production will make you feel part of Ariel's world. When she disobeys her father, King Triton, and makes a deal with the evil witch, Ursula, Ariel thinks her dreams have come true. But when the bargain is not what it seems, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to save her true love and restore order under the sea.



Music Theater Works Presents "ZORRO: THE MUSICAL"



Music Theater Works will present "Zorro: The Musical" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) in The Center Theatre from August 11, 2022 through August 21, 2022.



About The Show:



Brace yourself for extraordinary aerial acrobatics, spectacular sword-fighting and incredible magic in the theater as Music Theater Works tells the tale of the legendary swordsman and defender of justice in "Zorro: The Musical".



Zorro has captured the imagination of millions for over a century, in books, movies and television-now he takes the stage in a thrilling original musical. Don Diego de la Vega, a wealthy caballero, lives a double life as a masked hero entangled in adventure and romance, fighting to protect his people from tyranny, and to win the love of the beautiful Luisa.



In association with Ensemble Español, this regional premiere is an unforgettable and action-packed experience, with dazzling choreography and a captivating Flamenco-based score by the international pop sensations, Gipsy Kings!



Music Theater Works Presents "CAMELOT"



Music Theater Works will present "Camelot" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) in The North Theatre from October 20, 2022 through November 13, 2022.



About The Show:



Join us as we recount the enduring legend of King Arthur, Guenevere, Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table in Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot". Based on T.H. White's novel "The Once and Future King", this Broadway classic is a four-time Tony Award winner packed with chivalry, passion, pageantry and betrayal.



Music Theater Works brings this medieval love triangle to the theater stage with a remarkable cast and beloved score that includes timeless songs such as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "Camelot," "C'est Moi" and "How to Handle a Woman".



Follow along as King Arthur's most trusted knight, Sir Lancelot, falls for the beautiful Queen Guenevere, and together they give in to their passion. Will this betrayal destroy Camelot and all for which it stands? This intimate new production promises to bring "Camelot" to new and thrilling life!



Music Theater Works Presents "IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS"



Music Theater Works will present "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) in The Center Theatre from December 15, 2022 through January 1, 2023.



About The Show:



Based on the heartwarming classic film, "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" is a holiday favorite for the whole family. With a sparkling new book by David Ives and Paul Blake, the musical delight features such classic Berlin songs as "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean," and of course the perennial holiday favorite, "White Christmas."



"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act. They follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to a Christmas stage show, and end up at the Vermont inn owned by their former army commander, General Waverly.



When Bob and Phil discover the General's inn has fallen on hard times, they decide to put on a big show to draw in business. But will romance and misunderstandings stop the performance? Join us this holiday season when this classic Christmas story unfolds with unforgettable songs and joyous dance!



TICKET INFORMATION



Ticket prices range from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.



Box Office: (847) 673-6300



Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/2022-Season/



HEALTH AND SAFETY PROCEDURES



ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.



Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.



ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS



Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.



As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/FK8bo4y14C8



Learn More: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/

