News: Erika Pusillo of Spodak Dental Group Earns AADOM Mastership (MAADOM) | CitizenWire

The award is a prestigious professional distinction for practice administrators

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Erika Pusillo, practice optimizer at the Spodak Dental Group, recently earned the Master of the American Association of Dental Office Management (MAADOM). She was one of only 20 AADOM Fellows who were awarded this honor at the awards ceremony this year.



"It is such an honor to be one of the few AADOM members who has earned this prestigious recognition," said Pusillo. "Not only do I love learning, I love being able to share my dental knowledge with others so that all practice administrators can grow and help become better leaders in their own organization."



Becoming a Master distinguishes Pusillo's skills and leadership from other practice administrators within the dental industry. AADOM Masters is a level above AADOM Fellow, demonstrating Pusillo's motivation and being the best of the best.



Requirements for earning the MAADOM distinction include writing and publishing three articles in AADOM publications, accrue a minimum of 100 CE credits within five years of induction date, successfully complete the three-step OSAP-DALE Foundation Dental Infection Prevention and Control Certificate Program, attend chapter meetings and conferences, and more.



The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

