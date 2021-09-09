News: 1st Class Real Estate and Expetitle Announce a Joint Venture to Provide Tech-enabled Closings Across The U.S. | CitizenWire

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Expetitle and 1st Class Real Estate are joining forces to create a national title partnership; offering a streamlined, remote home closing transaction to 1st Class' customers. 1st Class Real Estate is a nationally recognized top brokerage. They have grown 470% over the past three years, placing them on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.



"With all the new tech-enabled competitors coming into the market, like iBuyers, digital brokers, and alternative marketplaces, brokerages need to respond with digital innovation of their own. Consumers today expect to be able to do everything on their phone," said Sean Daly, Expetitle's CEO. "Expetitle's partnership model gives brokers the tools they need to stay relevant, while also opening up a new income stream from title insurance commissions."



1st Class Real Estate will first launch fully remote and hybrid closings through a secure platform and mobile app in Florida and Georgia, but eventually plans to roll the service out to all 50 offices nationwide.



"This joint-venture with Expetitle allows us to leverage technology to process our clients' closings more efficiently and with higher service levels. It eliminates the unknowns in a transaction by providing all parties with real-time information on any device in just a few clicks, giving our agents and their clients the confidence that their closings will happen on schedule," said Buddy Buchner, VP Franchise Development of 1st Class Real Estate.



About Expetitle



Expetitle is a multi-state title company that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process. Expetitle's mission is to provide a better, transparent closing experience for buyers, sellers, and their agents and brokers. Today's consumer is used to doing everything on their phone in real-time, why should buying a home be any different? To learn more about Expetitle, visit https://www.expetitle.com/.



About 1st Class Real Estate



1st Class Real Estate, founded in 2013 by Rhyan Finch (Chief Executive Officer) started with only a handful of agents and has rapidly grown to multiple locations in states nationwide. 1st Class's proven model has the software, systems, procedures, and support staff in place for every process you can think of including office operation procedures, lead generation, marketing & branding, closing coordination, inside sales agents, agent training, and more! To learn more about 1st Class Real Estate, visit https://www.1stclassrealestate.com/.



