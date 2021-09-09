News: 2021 VOSH Voluntary Protection Programs | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Emerson Machine Automation Solution in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry's Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP).



Emerson Machine Automation Solution is one of 36 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. Emerson employees design and build electronic control devices for a wide range of automating processes for paper mills, steel mills, power generation, mining, refining, large material handling, and propulsion of marine vessels. The Charlottesville facility was built in 1980 and operated by General Electric Company (GE) until Emerson Electric Company purchased the site in 2019. The main plant is comprised of 395,000 square feet. Currently, there are 326 full-time employees at this site with an average of 17 contract workers.



The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia's employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant's management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.



Acceptance into Virginia's VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.



For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/



Learn More: https://www.doli.virginia.gov/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.