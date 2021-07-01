News: Top of Mind CRO Nick Belenky honored as 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced HousingWire has selected Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky as a 2021 Marketing Leader. In its inaugural year, the HousingWire Marketing Leaders award program "celebrates the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy" who "have a track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results within their industries."



Belenky was recognized for leadership that has elevated Top of Mind's brand and marketing strategy in addition to helping hundreds of lenders maximize the impact of their marketing departments. In the last year, Belenky has grown Top of Mind's marketing team by over 300%. Additionally, he's launched several customer-facing resources such as Surefire Mortgage Marketing University, a free resource that educates lenders about basic and advanced components of mortgage marketing and how they fit together in a mature marketing program; Inside the Lenders Studio, which highlights the careers of top-producing LOs; and The Trending Mind, a video update on Surefire's features.



"It has been a record-breaking year for Top of Mind in more ways than one," said Nick Belenky. "I'm thankful to have a hand in the organization achieving all that it has and appreciative of this recognition from HousingWire."



"The housing sector is driven by sales and marketing agility and execution. The successful market-share leaders consistently demonstrate a commitment to marketing strategy, superior communication and a passion for the technology that builds relationships and closes transactions," said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins. "The Marketing Leaders award recognizes the CMOs and marketing executives who drive outsized business outcomes, transform brands and make everyone around them better."



The full list of 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.



