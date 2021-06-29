News: Live-Online C. diff. Symposium developed to support and guide patients, families, and caregivers through a C. difficile illness | CitizenWire

TAMPA, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The C Diff Foundation will host a free, live-online, and interactive symposium on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT. Sponsored by Seres Therapeutics, the event is designed for patients who are being treated for a C. diff. infection (CDI) in addition to those who are recovering or who have experienced CDI recurrences. The patients, family members, and caregivers will all benefit from the information and up-to-date data presented.



Presenters are among some of the top C diff. thought leaders and include healthcare professionals, practitioners, and educators who are helping to change the way individuals maneuver through a C. difficile infection, worldwide.



Unlike other presentations on this topic, C. diff. Survivors will share their C. diff. infection journeys to provide a real-world perspective on the patient experience. Other topics addressed will include creating a culture for patient-centered care, C. diff. innovations, diagnostics, research, environmental safety, clinical trials, and studies, C diff. in pediatric patients and more.



To register for this global live-online event, visit: https://cdifffoundation.org/patient-family-caregiver-symposium-july-16-2021/



About Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)



Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile, C. diff., is one of the most common cause and leading healthcare-associated infection in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the United States and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates including a recurrence rate of approximately 20 percent, the C Diff Foundation believes that the annual incidence in the U.S. approaches 600,000.



About Seres Therapeutics



Seres Therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company with a strong development pipeline and rigorous scientific underpinning, working to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.



It reported positive, topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).



For more information: https://www.serestherapeutics.com/



About the C Diff Foundation



C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading patient and healthcare organization educating and advocating for C. difficile (Clostridioides difficile, C. diff., CDI, CDAD) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, diagnostics, support, and environmental safety worldwide. Their Mission continues to move forward and grow through research conducted by government, industry, and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide.



For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/



