News: Over $150,000 in Aviation Scholarships to be Awarded by NGPA in 2021 | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- NGPA, the Worldwide LGBTQ Aviation Community, announces their 2021 scholarship cycle with over $150,000 in awards available. With this year's scholarships, NGPA will have awarded over $900,000 since the program started in 1998. Scholarships serve as a cornerstone program for NGPA as the organization works to make aviation a place of equality, authenticity, and acceptance for LGBTQ+ people.



Offerings for 2021 are funded by member donations and industry partners to the NGPA. This year's offerings include scholarships for all levels of pilot training, as well as aircraft dispatcher, aircraft maintenance technician, and higher education training.



"The NGPA scholarship program is at the core of what our mission is all about. It's our chance to effect real change by enabling greater participation in aviation by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. I'm proud of our members and sponsors for making NGPA scholarships possible," said NGPA Chair, Steven Tustin.



Breaking down the financial barriers to being an aviation professional is a critical component to making aviation a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry. NGPA calls on the aviation leaders to continue the hard work of making aviation a more diverse industry.



NGPA scholarships are awarded regardless of an individual's gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation, but all applicants are asked to provide evidence of their contributions to the LGBTQ community. The window to apply for 2021 closes on August 31, 2021. The only universal requirement for NGPA scholarships is a membership to the organization, which can be purchased or renewed at ngpa.org.



About NGPA:



Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation enthusiasts and professionals from around the world. Through education, outreach programs, and events the organization encourages members of the LGBTQ community to begin aviation careers, fosters equal treatment of LGBTQ aviators through advocacy and outreach, promotes aviation safety, and provides an affirming social and professional network for LGBTQ aviators. Learn more by visiting us at https://www.ngpa.org/.



