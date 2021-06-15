News: Aligned Technology Solutions Among Clutch’s Top 100 Fast Growth Companies | CitizenWire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Aligned Technology Solutions acknowledges the constant, widespread need for high-level technological solutions. We're in a time where businesses must be able to take on a lot more for a lot less - as one's capacity to accommodate innumerable processes, customers, and data could translate to a company's longevity or success.



However, not all businesses are equipped to manage the technical aspects of their trade, which is why, since 2010, we've been providing comprehensive solutions and all-around support to maximize our partners' productivity.



We've poured so much of our focus towards our clients that it failed to register how, in ensuring their growth, we've managed to secure our own!



With a rapid revenue upturn of 158.68% in 2020, Aligned Technology Solutions has made it into the Top 100 Fast Growth Companies on Clutch!



Clutch is a market research platform that rounds up the top B2B leaders by virtue of their client's ratings and reviews. Each year, companies across the globe that have exhibited impressive financial development are listed and ranked in the Clutch 100.



It goes without saying that this achievement would not have been possible without the patronage of our clients. There is enough reward in the work that we do, but this is certainly the icing on the cake!



We extend our deepest gratitude to Clutch and to our customers who have taken the time to express their encouragement on Clutch:



"All of our employees have had a positive experience working with their help desk agents. They've provided stellar services with outstanding responsiveness." - Director of Operations, TFC Consulting, Inc.



"The thing that truly sets them apart though is that they are genuinely interested in their customers' success. They truly take ownership of projects." - CIO, Hospitality Company.



"They are a genuine partner, they actually care and look out for our best interests." - Owner, Travel Agency.



Need a managed IT service that's well-aligned with your business? We've got just the thing! Visit our website or check out our Clutch profile to learn more.



Learn more: https://www.myalignedit.com/



