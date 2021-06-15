News: Maxwell Announces Launch of MaxDiligence, a Tech-Powered Due Diligence and Quality Control Service for Lenders | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, leading digital mortgage platform Maxwell released MaxDiligence, a new offering that provides Due Diligence and Quality Control services for its clients. The latest feature in Maxwell's suite of tools designed for community lenders, MaxDiligence is a new scalable way to gain efficiency and generate reliable results. This service uses tech-powered features alongside an experienced team of industry veterans to save lenders time and money across a wide array of asset types.



Through MaxDiligence, Maxwell can create a custom experience for any transaction type increasing efficiency, minimizing risk, and improving performance. Beyond tech-enabled features that ensure adherence to agency and government guidelines, MaxDiligence also benefits from deep industry expertise. Lenders using the service gain access to Maxwell's staff of seasoned underwriting professionals with a diverse background of loan experience.



MaxDiligence is an important addition to Maxwell's growing set of offerings that help community lenders to gain productivity throughout the lending process. Maxwell's Point of Sale technology recently surpassed $6 billion in monthly loan volume, and our Fulfillment Platform, providing onshore outsourced processing, underwriting, and closing services provides superior operational leverage for lenders. Today, the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform is one of the country's top onshore fulfillment providers. By applying technology learnings from its other features to Due Diligence and QC services, Maxwell is able to offer a more transparent, efficient, and faster process.



"The launch of MaxDiligence is a significant step towards an all-inclusive solution for our clients," said Maxwell President Brian Simons. "Maxwell continues to grow beyond a point-of-sale solutions provider, anticipating and solving the daily challenges community lenders face in the market today. Community lenders have historically been underserved in these offerings, and more recently, lenders both large and small are feeling the pressure with large backlogs in diligence services. MaxDiligence, will provide a significant value, using automation to help our clients focus on streamlining their process."



The MaxDiligence service is spearheaded by some of the industry's most tenured leadership. Sadie Gurley, a veteran with over 25 years of experience managing residential mortgage platforms and a recent addition to Maxwell, will help to head up the new offering. Alongside her is Kyle Waltz, a digital risk expert joining Maxwell from SourcePoint. Together, the MaxDiligence leadership team holds over 75 years of mortgage operational experience.



About Maxwell



Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to enhance borrower experience, increase efficiency, and improve their economics by intelligently automating workflow through its digital platform and technology-powered services. Hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve thousands of homebuyers every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Since 2017, it has been named one of the most innovative companies in real estate by HousingWire Magazine.



